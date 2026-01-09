Weekend Preview: Sea Dogs vs Regiment

Published on January 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







The Saint John Sea Dogs return to TD Station this weekend having won two in a row and three of their last five games.

Sunday afternoon the Sea Dogs kicked off the new year with a 5-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads. Olivier Duhamel lead the way with a goal and an assist while Rafaël Courchesne stopped 31 of 33 shots against.

Last night at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton, the Sea Dogs scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques 5-1 thanks to a 36-save performance from newly acquired Montreal Canadiens prospect Arseni Radkov. Five different players found the back of the net while Alex Donovan, Olivier Groulx, Angelo Fullerton, and Olivier Duhamel had two points apiece.

They'll look to continue their winning ways starting tonight as the Newfoundland Regiment are back in town for a pair of games this weekend.

Friday @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Newfoundland Regiment

Sunday @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Newfoundland Regiment

