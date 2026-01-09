Islanders Sign Forward Ryan Staples from BCHL

The Charlottetown Islanders have announced today that the team has signed 2006-born forward Ryan Staples from the Surrey Eagles of the BCHL, adding further depth to the club's forward group.

Staples, a 19-year-old forward from Middletown, Rhode Island, stands 6'0" and joins the Islanders after spending the first half of the 2025-26 season with the Surrey Eagles (BCHL), where he served as an assistant captain. In 19 games played this season, Staples recorded 3 goals and 9 assists for 12 points.

The Islanders' newest addition is committed to Yale University for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

Staples' signing marks the Islanders' third free agency addition, following the recent signings of Alexis Beaulieu and Spencer Thompson, as the club continues to bolster its roster through free agency.

Islanders fans may get the chance to see Staples in action tonight at the Eastlink Centre as they take on the Halifax Mooseheads for Y2K night.







