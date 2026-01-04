Regiment Roll over Olympiques 3-1

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment won their fourth straight on home ice thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Ryan Dwyer opened the scoring just two minutes into the contest, his first goal in the QMJHL, to give Newfoundland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Tyson Goguen doubled Newfoundland's lead with six minutes left in the middle frame to make it 2-0 Regiment going into the third.

After Gatineau spoiled the shutout bid with 8:37 left in regulation, Justin Larose would seal the game with an empty netter 1:49 before the final buzzer to make it a 3-1 final in favour of Newfoundland. Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 37 of the 38 shots he face in an impressive home ice debut.

