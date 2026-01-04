Eagles Drop Islanders at Centre 200

Published on January 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Eagles Kick Off 2026 With A Win.

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three-point night from Eliot Litalien helped pace the Cape Breton Eagles to a 4-1 lead over the Charlottetown Islanders. WIth the win, the Eagles moved ahead of the Islanders for sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference.

- Rory Pilling, Will Murphy, and Romain Litalien also scored for the Eagles in the win.

- Félix Hamel, playing in his 100th career game, picked up the win, stopping 27 of 28 shots. Donald Hickey took the loss, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

- Moments prior to the game, the Eagles announced the acquisition of 19 year old Raoul Boilard from the Shawinigan Cataractes. The Eagles also acquired Shawinigan's first round pick in 2027, with Samuel Boyer & Eagles prospect Olivier Charron moving to Shawinigan in the deal.

The Eagles penalty kill was the story in the opening period, killing off two penalties in the first 12 minutes. Eliot Litalien then opened the scoring with a rush up the right wing, putting the puck by Hickey to start the scoring.

The penalty kill shone again, killing off back to back penalties to Olivier Laverdière- one in the first period and one in the second period. The Eagles were then unable to cash in on their first power play of the game, but would find the back of the net again in a sequence that saw the two teams combine for three goals in less than 90 seconds.

First, it was Rory Pilling giving the Eagles a 2-0 edge, as a passing attempt deflected off an Islanders player and then bounced off Pilling by Hickey. Charlottetown got the goal back when Nathan Leek converted a Dylan MacKinnon pass from behind the net to Nathan Leek. But the two goal cushion was then restored on point shot by Murphy.

The third period was played almost entirely five on five, but Cape Breton added to the lead on the lone power play as Litalien finished a cross crease pass from Lewis Gendron. The Islanders could get no closer and the Eagles skated away with a win in the first game of the two game set.

The rematch between these two teams goes tomorrow afternoon Centre 200. Puck drop is 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/I4efM They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 27 saves on 28 shots

3. Will Murphy (Cape Breton) 1 goal, +2, 8 hitsÃ¯Â»Â¿

Scratches For Cape Breton: Hugo Charron, Samuel Boyer (trade)

Scratches For Charlottetown: Matthew Butler (injury), Rowan Walsh

Final Shots On Goal: 28- 21 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Charlottetown Power Play: 0/4







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.