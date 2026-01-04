All-Out Battle Ends in a Shootout

Published on January 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, Nova Scotia - Fans at Scotiabank Centre were treated to a great show between the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats on Saturday night in a tight battle between the rivals. The Cats pulled out a 3-2 shootout victory in front of 8,365 in Moose Country.

Rian Chudzinski scored the only goal of the shootout to give the visitors the extra point in the spirited matchup that featured a little bit of everything on the ice. Both goaltenders were terrific, with Halifax's Nick Cirka earning the first star with a 34 save performance. Moncton's Rudy Guimond stopped 31 shots and all three in the shootout to pick up the win.

The Mooseheads had the crowd buzzing when Quinn Kennedy wired in a game-tying power play goal with 4:07 remaining in regulation. The clubs went back-and-forth with plenty of physical altercations during the play and after the whistles, leading to the excitement amongst the fans.

The Cats opened the scoring midway through the first period on a Kuzma Voronin tally but the Herd tied it with a point blast on an early second period power play from rookie Malik L'Italien. Halifax had a great night on special teams with two goals on the man advantage and were a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill.

The second period belonged mainly to the Mooseheads who used hustle and heart to turn the momentum in their favour. Cirka was dialed in from the drop of the puck and made some of his best saves in the middle period. Moncton regained their lead early in the third period when second star Chudzinski struck at the 3:29 mark. Kennedy tied it late to force overtime which solved nothing and Halifax couldn't solve Guimond in the shootout.

Nonetheless, the Herd will take the point and move onto their next game on Sunday afternoon in Saint John against the Sea Dogs at 3pm. The Mooseheads will visit Charlottetown on Friday but return to Scotiabank Centre next Saturday at 7pm versus Gatineau. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







