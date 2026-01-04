Eagles Look For Weekend Sweep Against Islanders To Open 2026

Published on January 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to finish off a weekend sweep to kick off 2026 as they take on the Charlottetown Islanders this afternoon in Sydney.

The Eagles took the first game of the two-game set last night with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders. Eliot Litalien had a huge night, scoring and adding two assists. Félix Hamel stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win. The Eagles also made headlines just minutes prior to the game, announcing the acquistion of 19-year-old forward Raoul Boilard, a draft pick of the New York Rangers. Boilard is expected to join the team on the upcoming road trip in Rimouski.

Charlottetown's lone goal in last night's game came from Nathan Leek, who currently finds himself 14th in QMJHL scoring- one point ahead of Cape Breton's Lewis Gendron. Another key weapon for Charlottetown, Ross Campbell found himself on the scoresheet in a manner he was not planning on- he was given a game misconduct for spitting at the 20-minute mark of the third period.

The Eagles are looking to hold off Charlottetown in a very tight race in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference standings- just four points separate Cape Breton and seventh place Quebec. Last night's victory saw the Eagles break the tie for third with Charlottetown, who is looking to once again create a tie for third.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/mtVZo

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32228/

CHARLOTTETOWN CAPE BRETON

T4th Eastern Conference, 17-14-1-5 (Away: 8-10-0-3) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 18-11-1-5 (Home: 7-7-1-3)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

117GF/138GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 103GF/101GA

1-1-0-1 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-1

Nathan Leek (42 points in 37 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (41 points in 35 games)

9th, 20.3% Away: 13th, 17.6% POWER PLAY 10th, 19.6% Home: 12th, 19.6%

14th, 76.2% Away: 12th, 76.2% PENALTY KILL 1st, 87.8%, Home: 3rd, 85.3%

Matthew Butler, Rowan Walsh INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.