Cats Enter 2026 with 4th Straight Win

Published on January 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats remain perfect since the QMJHL's second half began - Moncton got the shootout winner from Rian Chudzinski and sensational goaltending from Rudy Guimond to defeat the Mooseheads 3-2 before 8,400 fans Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Chudzinski scored his 10th of the season and Kuzma Voronin added his 13th to force a 2-2 tie into overtime.

Newly arrived forward Gavin Cornforth chipped in with an assist in his Wildcats debut. The 19-year-old arrived from Boston College and was a 2022 QMJHL Draft pick by the Wildcats (RD 6, #107).

Guimond made 31 saves to post his 23rd win of the season, tops in the Q. Moosehead goaltender Nick Cirka was also spectacular with 34 saves.

The Cats won their fourth consecutive game and post a 26-7-2-1 record after 36 games. Moncton trails first-overall Chicoutimi by two points - the Sags downed the Phoenix in Sherbrooke 4-2 in other Saturday night action.

THREE STARS:

Nicolas Cirka HAL (34 saves)

#22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (1G)

Malik L'Italien HAL (1G)

The Wildcats look to continue the win streak next week with a pair of home games at the Avenir Centre - Wednesday night against the Gatineau Olympiques at 7pm and Saturday afternoon at 4pm versus the Newfoundland Regiment.

Catch all the exciting action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston providing the play-by-play.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.