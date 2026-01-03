Eagles Acquire Forward Raoul Boilard from Cataractes

The Cape Breton Eagles have acquired forward Raoul Boilard and a 2027 first-round pick from the Cataractes for Forward Samuel Boyer and prospect Olivier Charron.

Boilard (2006) spent the last two seasons with the Baie-Comeau playing 121 games for the Drakkar. He was traded to the Cataractes in the 2025 offseason. In his 154 career QMJHL games he has eclipsed 131 total points. He was selected in the 4th Round (119th overall) of the NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

Boyer was selected 56th overall by the Eagles in the 2024 QMJHL Draft. This season he played 15 games and scoring 2 goals. Charron was the Eagles first-round pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft. This season for the Chateauguay Grenadiers he has 49 points in 30 games.

"This is a big trade for the organization; says Couturier. He will be good for the present and the future of the team. You have to sacrifice some big pieces sometimes to get a player like Raoul. Boilard is a skilled and responsible player with good size his experience and leadership should help the team in the second half of the season. We want to thank Samuel and Olivier for their time here for Cape Breton."







