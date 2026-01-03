Islanders Begin 2026 with Key Two-Game Set in Cape Breton

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road this weekend for a two-game set in Cape Breton, taking on the Eagles tonight at 7:00 PM and tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM at Centre 200 in Sydney. With the two teams sitting neck-and-neck in the standings, this weekend could play a major role in shaping the second half of the season.

The Islanders enter the weekend coming off a tough 6-1 loss to a strong Moncton Wildcats squad on New Year's Eve. Charlottetown will be looking for a bounce-back effort as they open their 2026 calendar against a motivated Eagles team also eager to get back on track.

Charlottetown recently finalized its group of three 20-year-olds after carrying four for much of the season. With Max Jardine reassigned to the Summerside Capitals (MHL), Tyler Peddle, Dylan MacKinnon, and Nathan Leek now make up the Islanders' veteran core. Leek continues to be a driving force offensively, leading the team in both goals and points with 22 goals already this season. His production will be critical as the Islanders look to find consistency.

Another key contributor has been newcomer Alexis Beaulieu, who has made an immediate impact since joining the club and will look to keep his strong offensive play alive this weekend. The Islanders will also receive a significant boost with the return of forward Matt Butler, who is considered day-to-day as he looks to rejoin the lineup after missing time with injury.

Between the pipes, Islanders fans may get their first look at Jack Carter, as he and Donald Hickey could split goaltending duties over the two-game set. Hickey has been steady all season, while Carter's potential debut could be one to watch heading into the weekend.

On the back end, defenseman Marcus Kearsey continues to impress, currently tied for the league lead in goals by a defenseman with nine.

Cape Breton sits one spot ahead of Charlottetown in the standings, tied on points but holding two games in hand, making this a pivotal matchup between two evenly matched teams. The Eagles are coming off a New Year's Eve loss to the Halifax Mooseheads but have played well overall, winning seven of their last ten games. The Islanders, meanwhile, have won three of their last ten and are searching for momentum.

The season series is split at one win apiece, with Cape Breton taking the most recent meeting in overtime in Charlottetown. In that contest, Eagles goaltender Félix Hamel turned aside 39 of 43 shots in a wide-open offensive battle.

With both teams opening their 2026 schedule tonight and fighting for positioning in the standings, fans can expect another intense chapter in the battle of the hockey islands this weekend in Cape Breton.







