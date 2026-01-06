Chiras & Fontaine Depart Mooseheads

Published on January 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads announced two changes to the roster changes on Tuesday with forward Antoine Fontaine set to finish the season with the Truro Bearcats of the Maritime Junior Hockey League while defenceman Justin Chiras has decided to leave the team.

Fontaine, 19, has played in 132 career regular season games for Halifax and has contributed 14 goals and 13 assists over that span. He was a third round draft pick of the Mooseheads in 2022. Chiras, 18, joined the team as an undrafted free agent last season and scored four assists in 53 games.

The Mooseheads organization would like to thank both players for their contributions to the team.

The Herd recently announced the addition of free agent defenceman Brenden Espenell who is awaiting reinstatement to Hockey Canada from the BCHL.

The Mooseheads visit the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night at 7pm and will return home to Scotiabank Centre ice on Saturday at 7pm to battle the Gatineau Olympiques. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







