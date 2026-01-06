Players of the Month Named for December 2025

Published on January 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Forward of the Month

Maxim Massé - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 10GP, 12G, 7A, 19Pts

For the second straight month, Maxim Massé is the QMJHL Forward of the Month and his Chicoutimi Saguenéens are virtually unstoppable.

The 19-year-old Rimouski native posted five multi-point outings during the final month of 2025 for the league leaders, including back-to-back four-point games against Baie-Comeau and Saint John on the 7th and 11th, respectively.

As usual, Massé's nose for the net remains strong. The fourth-year veteran recorded his second hat trick of the campaign in the aforementioned game against the Sea Dogs, before posting another three-goal outing just six days later against Rimouski. Massé has been a catalyst on the league's top power play unit as well, posting five goals with the man advantage during the month. The Sags' Assistant Captain also went even or better in the plus/minus department in every December game.

A third-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Massé currently leads the league in goals with 30 through 34 games. He's currently on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer in a Saguenéens uniform since Francis Paré accomplished the feat 18 seasons ago.

Honorable Mention

Philippe Veilleux - Val-d'Or Foreurs - 9GP, 7G, 9A, 16Pts

Defenseman of the Month

Alex Huang - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 10GP, 2G, 16A, 18Pts

With arguably the deepest defensive corps in the league, it would be a challenge for anyone on the Saguenéens blue line to rise to the top. However, Alex Huang has done just that.

The 18-year-old from Rosemère, Québec went on a tear to close out 2025, posting at least a point in all but one December contest. Four of those outings were multi-point affairs, including a career-best five-point game, all assists, against Rimouski on the 17th. It was just the second five-assist performance for a Sags blueliner in the past 29 seasons.

Overall, Huang recorded a +13 rating for the month, including four games at a +2 rating or better. The third-year rearguard ended the year on a high note, recording his first two-goal game in the 'Q', along with an assist, in a victory over Québec on New Year's Eve.

Huang currently sits second among all QMJHL defensemen with 40 points in 33 games. A fourth-round selection of the Nashville Predators at the 2025 NHL Draft, Huang has already matched his previous high for points in a season, when he registered 40 in 64 games last year.

Honorable Mention

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 2G, 15A, 17Pts

Goaltender of the Month

Rudy Guimond - Moncton Wildcats - 8-1-0-0, 2.32 GAA, .927 SV%

Rudy Guimond and the Moncton Wildcats have been a winning combination from the moment the 20-year-old from Montreal strapped on the pads to begin his time in the 'Q'.

The last month of 2025 was no exception as he and the defending champions kept up the chase for first place in the overall standings. In seven of nine appearances, Guimond allowed three goals or fewer. Six of those appearances included a save percentage of .920% or better. The second-year netminder also went the entire month without losing a start, his lone defeat coming in mop-up duty against Cape Breton on the 18th.

Among Guimond's December highlights were a hard-fought 45-save victory against Saint John on the 4th and a triumph over Newfoundland on the 17th in which he kicked aside 43 of 46 shots.

Despite spending just over 13 months in the Wildcats organization Guimond has been stellar every step of the way, posting 46 wins in 53 appearances over that time. This season sees the 2023 Detroit Red Wings draftee leading the league with 22 victories and a .924% save percentage entering 2026.

Honorable Mention

Raphaël Précourt - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 8-0-0-1, 2.11 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO

Rookie of the Month

Alexis Joseph - Saint John Sea Dogs - 10GP, 9G, 6A, 15Pts

The future is bright in Saint John and Alexis Joseph has everyone on the Sea Dogs wearing shades.

The 16-year-old from Lachenaie, Quebec recorded points in six December contests, five of which were multi-point outings. On the 11th in Chicoutimi, Joseph recorded his first four-point game in the 'Q'. He would turn the trick again on New Year's Eve, versus Newfoundland. That final game of 2025 also featured Joseph's second hat trick of the campaign.

One of the rookie's two tallies in Baie-Comeau on the 10th represented his first game-winning goal in the QMJHL. Joseph has already shown results for a solid Sea Dogs penalty killing group, recording a pair of shorthanded goals in Halifax on the 18th. He's no slouch with the man advantage either, potting three power play markers during the month.

The first overall selection at the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft, Joseph has lived up to those expectations, sitting tied for the team lead in points with 33 in 29 games entering 2026. In November, he led Team Canada Red to gold at the 2025 U17 World Challenge, leading the tournament with 13 points.

Honorable Mention

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 2G, 15A, 17Pts







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.