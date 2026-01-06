2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 15

Published on January 6, 2026







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 15 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens climbed for a fourth straight week and now sit No. 1 for the first time this season after going 4-1 since the break, led by the continued production of Alex Huang and Maxim Massé. Close behind, the Everett Silvertips slid to No. 2 after splitting four games, but they still pace the CHL with 29 wins and remain among the league's most consistent clubs. Meanwhile, the Prince Albert Raiders are back at No. 3 for the third time in five weeks, riding a five-game win streak and outscoring opponents 29-5 in their four post-break victories.

Further down the list, several clubs have surged into (or back into) the Top 10 on the strength of dominant stretches: the Ottawa 67's have climbed for a second straight week to a season-best No. 4, fueled by a 10-game point streak (9-0-0-1) and seven of eight points to open the second half. In the WHL, the Medicine Hat Tigers continue to skyrocket, extending a CHL-best 19-game point streak (17-0-1-1) and a 15-game winning streak to move up another spot to a season-high No. 8. In the QMJHL, defending champion Moncton has opened the second half 4-0 and owns just one regulation loss in its last 17 to rise again, while the Windsor Spitfires have played their way back into the rankings on a five-game winning streak, vaulted by strong recent results and key roster reinforcements.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 15

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

9. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-15.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 12, following the 16th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







