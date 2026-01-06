Sea Dogs Acquire Canadiens Prospect Arseni Radkov

Published on January 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired goaltender Arseni Radkov from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, the team announced Monday.

An 18-year-old from Mogilev, Belarus, Radkov was selected 82nd overall in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. The six-foot-four, 203-pound netminder registered 12 wins, along with a .894 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average, in 23 games with the Armada this season.

"We are excited to bring Arseni in," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "We have been interested in him for a while and are looking forward to working with him and helping him reach his full potential."

Radkov was selected in the first round, 33rd overall, by the Armada in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. This is his first season playing in North America.

"I'm excited to join the Sea Dogs and continue my career in Saint John," Radkov said. "I have heard great things about the group of guys, the organization and the city, and just want to get going."

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.