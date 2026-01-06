Wildcats Welcome Olympiques in Wednesday Matchup

Published on January 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats are playing their first home game of 2026 and hope things continue to go the way 2025 did. The defending Q Champs finished the calendar year on a winning streak then took down Halifax in a shootout on Saturday night to keep rolling.

The Cats hope to welcome back Captain Caleb Desnoyers and Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall who were away on international duty with Canada's World Junior squad for most of December. The duo captured a Bronze Medal, suffering just one defeat along the way. Desnoyers was 4th in assists on the team with 6 in the tourney.

The Cats didn't miss a beat during their absence as Associate Coach Mikaël Tam and his assistants kept things on track and the Cats at or near the top of the standings. Offensive blueliner Tommy Bleyl put up 17 points in December and was named runner-up for both QMJHL Defenceman & Rookie of the Month for December. Niko Tournas led the team with 9 goals last month. Russian import Kuzma Voronin has heated up with 16 points in December and added another goal versus Halifax Saturday.

Rudy Guimond was even better than normal in December - going 8-1 to earn QMJHL Goalie of the Month honours while continuing to lead the league in wins (23), GAA (2.31) & save percentage (.924).

Gatineau (14-19-3-0) are on a 2-game losing streak and have won 3 of their last 10 games. The Olympiques sit tied for 16th with Saint John at 31 points in the overall QMJHL standings.

Nicholas Petrut is having a breakout season while leading the Olympiques attack with 25 points (7G, 18A) in 36 games, already surpassing last year's stats - 21 points in 34 games.

The Gatineau net is secured by 18 year-old Kazakhstani keeper Danai Shaiikov. The 2025 2nd RD CHL import pick has 30 appearances with 13 wins and an impressive 2.49 GAA and .911 save % on a rebuilding club.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $5,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR WEDNESDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $5,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is navy BarDown Wildcats logo hoodie. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #21 DIAMOND

Aiden Diamond will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.