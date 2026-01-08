Weiner Posts 1st Q Shutout as Cats Stay Hot

Published on January 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Jacoby Weiner posted his 1st QMJHL shutout Wednesday night at the Avenir Centre before 3,200 fans as the Cats dropped the Gatineau Olympiques 7-0 for their fifth straight victory.

Weiner made 20 saves and Moncton poured in four first period goals to take control.

Ted Mutryn scored his 18th of the season only 24-seconds into the first period as the game-winner. Mutryn added two assists for a 3-point game. Defenseman Adam Fortier-Gendron set up three goals and Matt Virgilio scored shorthanded, his 4th of the year. Also contributing a goal and assist each were Gabe Smith (17th) and Tommy Bleyl (7th). The remaining Cats tallies to Alex Mercier (19th), Rian Chudzinski (11th) and Kuzma Voronin (14th).

Gavin Cornforth added an assist in his home debut and defenseman Max Vilen also joined the Wildcats defense corps after a trade with the Saint John Sea Dogs.

THREE STARS:

1 #35 JACOBY WEINER (20 SAVES)

2 #14 TED MUTRYN (1G, 2A)

3 #15 MATT VIRGILIO (1G)

Moncton soars to 27-7-2-1 to regain a tie for first overall in the QMJHL standings with Chicoutimi.

The Cats play host to the Newfoundland Regiment Saturday at 4pm. Join Marty Kingston with all the action on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

