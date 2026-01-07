Eagles Open Lengthy Road Trip Tonight in Rimouski

The Cape Breton Eagles begin the longest road trip of the season tonight as they visit the Rimouski Océanic.

The Eagles are unbeaten in the young year of 2026, having swept the Charlottetown Islanders in two games over the weekend. Reece Peitzsche was the hero on Sunday, notching the game winning goal as for the first time this season the Eagles were victorious in overtime. With the win, the Eagles kept a hold on third place in the Eastern Conference.

The QMJHL's trade period and has come and gone and the Eagles can now look forward to seeing New York Rangers draft pick Raoul Boilard in Eagles colours. Celebrating his 20th birthday today, Boilard is expected to make his Eagles debut after being acquired from the Shawinigan Cataractes. This year Boilard has 23 points in 33 games.

The Eagles are hoping to soon see the debut of defenseman Nick Holomego, who has been added from the BCHL's Nanaimo Clippers. As is the case with new Halifax signing Brenden Espenell, there is a wait for the paperwork to allow Holomego to be QMJHL eligible. Prior to playing in Nanaimo, the 6'5 Holomego appeared in 94 OHL games with the Erie Otters.

Tonight's opponent is a Rimouski team in transition. While Rimouski has played over .500 at home following their hosting of the 2025 Memorial Cup, the rebuild is on after moves made during the trade window. The Océanic have parted ways with their two leading scorers Liam Lefebvre & Lou Lesveque, in addition to star goaltender William Lacelle. Backup netminder Mathis Langevin has also departed for the NCAA.

Rimouski has added two new goaltenders, picking up Vincent Gladu from Charlottetown and Dayton Kitchener from Drummondville. One of the other new additions, import Lev Gaponov, is hoping a change of scenery will help his QMJHL career and he notched two assists in a weekend win over Baie-Comeau.

Remaining with the Océanic are popular former Eagle Luke Patterson, and star overage defenseman Jack Martin. Also still in Rimouski are a pair of 18 year olds projected by NHL Central Scouting as potential sixth or seventh round draft picks: forward Dovydas Jukna and defenseman Connor Sturgeon.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Colisée Financière Sun Life, Rimouski, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166960

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32237/

CAPE BRETON RIMOUSKI

3rd Eastern Conference, 19-11-1-5 (Away: 11-4-0-2) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference, 17-18-0-1 (Home: 11-9-0-0)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

106GF/103GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 89GF/122GA

0-0-0-1 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Sunday, Charlottetown 2 @ Cape Breton 3 (OT) LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Baie-Comeau 3 @ RImouski 0

Lewis Gendron (42 points in 36 games) LEADING SCORER Mathys Dubé (21 points in 36 games)

11th, 19.2% Away: 9th, 19.6% POWER PLAY 18th, 13.1%, Home: 17th, 14.6%

1st, 87.3% Away: 1st, 90.7% PENALTY KILL 10th, 78.5% Home: 7th, 80.6%

Aiden McCullough INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Jukna Dovydas, Jack Martin, Luca Nappiot, Benjamin Rioux, Luka Romaniak







