Eagles Open Road Trip with Win in Rimouski

Published on January 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Goals from Caden Kelly & Hugo Charron paced the Cape Breton Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Rimouski Océanic on Wednesday night in Rimouski. The Eagles remain unbeaten in 2026, on a three game winning streak since the flip of the calendar.

- Connor Towle stopped 18 of 19 shots in the win, while Dayton Kitchener stopped 32 of 34 shots in the loss.

- Newly acquired Eagles forward Raoul Boilard made his Cape Breton debut, registering two shots & two hits, going 4/7 on faceoffs and posting +1 rating.

The Eagles opened the scoring before the six minute mark, when Eliot Litalien sent a pass to the left side of the ice that Boilard let slide through his legs for Kelly who buried a shot by Kitchener. The Eagles failed to capitalize on the only power play of the opening period and the first frame finished 1-0.

Rimouski received their first power play halfway through regulation, and it was cut short when Océanic forward Mathys Dubé was sent to the box. Neither team was able to score on the 1:22 of four on four, but Charron added to the lead with a beautiful individual effort later in the period. Charron deked his way up the right wing and put it over the shoulder of Kitchener and the period finished 2-0.

A late minor to Will Murphy in the second period started a mini-parade to the penalty box: Rimouski's Lev Gaponov was then sent off to create a four on four, which turned into a five on three power play for the Eagles when Charles Généreux was penalized. The Océanic were able to kill the penalty off and it remained a 2-0 game.

Rimouski received their own five on three power play before the five minute mark, playing with two extra men for 1:40. The Eagles penalty kill stood tall, however. The Océanic breakthrough would instead come at even strength when Samuel Thibault found Gaponov alone in front of the net and he made no mistake in beating Towle.

The Eagles thought the Rimouski comeback hopes had been dealt a big blow when Dube was sent to the box for high sticking in the final six minutes. But after a review, the referees decided there was no infraction at all. The Océanic seemed to get momentum from the non-call, creating chances, but the Eagles held off Rimouski.

In the final 80 seconds, Kitchener was lifted for an extra attacker. But Rimouski could get no closer and the Eagles skated to a 2-1 victory.

The Eagles are back at it tomorrow in Shawinigan against the Cataractes! Puck drop is at 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166963 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Dayton Kitchener (Rimouski) 32 saves on 34 shots

2. Brady Flynn (Cape Breton) 2 assists

3. Lev Gaponov (Rimouski) 1 goal, 5/9 on faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Rimouski: Jukna Dovydas (injury), Jack Martin (injury), Luca Nappiot (injury), Benjamin Rioux (injury), Luka Romaniak (injury), Vincent Gladu

Final Shots On Goal: 34-19 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Rimouski Power Play: 0/4







