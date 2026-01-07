Goalie Sam Madgett Added to Moose Roster

The Halifax Mooseheads have officially added goaltender Sam Madgett to the roster for the remainder of the season. The Stillwater Lake, NS native joins the club to serve as the backup to Nick Cirka while Owen Bresson recovers from an upper body injury. He will remain as the third goalie upon Bresson's return.

The 18-year-old Madgett was drafted by the Mooseheads in the 10th round of the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft and was named the Nova Scotia U18 Playoff MVP last season for the Halifax Macs with a 6-and-1 record while posting a goals against average of 1.57 and a .950 save percentage.

He appeared in four games this season with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL, going 2-and-2 with a 2.77 goals against average and an .882 save percentage. Madgett appeared in one career game for the Mooseheads as a 16-year-old, when he came on in relief during a game in December, 2023 versus Acadie-Bathurst and allowed one goal on nine shots.

Madgett will be dressed for this Friday's road game against the Charlottetown Islanders. The Mooseheads will return home to Scotiabank Centre ice on Saturday at 7pm to battle the Gatineau Olympiques. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







