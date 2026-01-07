2026 Prospect of the Week - Egor Shilov

Published on January 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 15 of the regular season was Victoriaville Tigres centerman, Egor Shilov.

The Tyumen, Russia native has played five games since returning from the holiday break and has found the back of the net in each one. In total, Shilov scored five goals and added three assists in those outings.

On December 28, Shilov scored an unassisted goal late in the second period in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rimouski Océanic. The forward was particularly impressive in the faceoff circle, winning more than two-thirds of his 27 duels in the game.

The next day, he opened the scoring with his 17th goal of the season in a 3-1 win over the Gatineau Olympiques. Then, on New Year's Eve, Shilov scored the Tigres' only goal, on the power play, in what turned out to be a 5-1 loss to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Back on home ice on January 3, Shilov contributed to all of Victoriaville's goals, first assisting on a tally by his linemate Egor Shilov, before the latter returned the favor early in the second period. Unfortunately for the Tigres, they let a 2-0 lead slip away and lost 3-2 to the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

The very next day, Shilov and his teammates hosted the powerful Chicoutimi Saguenéens and surprised many by skating away with an impressive 5-1 victory. Shilov answered the call by leading his team with three points, including the game-winning goal and two assists, one of which came on the power play.

A top prospect for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, Shilov continues to impress in his rookie season in the QMJHL. He is currently tied for sixth in the league with 48 points (20-28) in 36 games played.







