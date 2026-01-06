Sea Dogs Acquire Forward Maxime Côté

Published on January 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired forward Maxime Côté from the Gatineau Olympiques in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, the team announced Tuesday.

Côté is a 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Quebec with 197 games of experience in the QMJHL. The six-foot, 167-pound left winger has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 29 games this season.

Last year, Côté finished with 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 60 games split between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Moncton Wildcats. He added six points in 19 playoff games helping Moncton win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.