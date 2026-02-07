Eagles & Mooseheads Go Back-to-Back in Halifax

Published on February 6, 2026

It's back to work for the Cape Breton Eagles and the Halifax Mooseheads, as for the second time this season the Nova Scotian rivals will take part in a home & home series. The Eagles are hoping for a simliar result to the last back-to-back, where the road team was victorious in both games.

That was the case last night as Halifax struck first in the battle, defeating the Eagles 5-2 in Sydney. The result continued a peculiar trend where the winning team in the Battle of Nova Scotia has scored exactly five goals in all five meetings this season. Daniel Walters led the Halifax offense, as he twice scored to give the Mooseheads a two goal lead. Owen Bresson was exceptional in the Mooseheads goal, stopping 35 of 37 shots. Special teams was also a factor with the Eagles going 0/4 on the power play while Halifax went 2/4. Maxime Sauthier and Reece Peitzsche lit the lamp for the Eagles- for Sauthier it was his second consecutive game with a goal and his third in four games.

The Eagles will look to jump back into third place in the Eastern Conference, as after last night's games Newfoundland moved a single point ahead of the Eagles. The Regiment are in Saint John this evening. Meanwhile, Halifax has their sights on moving up as well- the Mooseheads are just three points back of Charlottetown for sixth place in the East, with Halifax holding a game in hand. (The Islanders will face off against Moncton tonight.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/i5GYc

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32349/

CAPE BRETON

HALIFAX

4th Eastern Conference, 24-16-2-7 (Away: 13-8-1-2) RECORD 7th Eastern Conference, 22-21-3-2 (Home: 11-10-2-2)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

137GF/146GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 158GF/183GA

2-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-2-0-0

Lewis Gendron (48 points in 49 games) LEADING SCORER Oleg Kulebiakin (51 points in 48 games)

15th, 17% Away: 15th, 16.2% POWER PLAY 12th, 20.4% Home: T10th, 20.6%

2nd, 84.5% Away: 2nd, 85.1% PENALTY KILL 6th, 79.6% Home: 6th, 82.7%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) William Bent, Nicolas Cirka







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

