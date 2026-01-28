Next Stop Quebec - Mooseheads Set for 3-Game Trip

Published on January 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads are gearing up for a trio of road games this weekend with their penultimate trip to the province of Quebec this season on the horizon.

The Herd leave on the bus on Wednesday afternoon to make their way to Shawinigan where they will visit the Cataractes on Friday night at 8pm. Halifax will then make the hour drive south to Victoriaville to meet the Tigres on Saturday night at 7pm and then it's off to Sherbrooke for a Sunday afternoon battle at 4pm to wrap up the busy schedule.

Halifax will make one more Quebec based trip before the end of the regular season February 19-22 when they travel to face Gatineau, Drummondville and Rimouski.

The Mooseheads begin the week sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 45 points and a record of 20-18-3-2. The club has 21 games remaining in the season before the playoffs begin.

Friday's matchup with Shawinigan serves as the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Cataractes will visit Halifax to cap off the two-game season series on Thursday, February 12th. Shawinigan has enjoyed a strong season to date and sports a record of 26-14-1-3 which is good for third place in the Western Conference. They are solid contenders despite using the trade deadline to deal away such veteran stars as Raoul Boillard and Jordan Tourigny. They acquired 16-year-old Olivier Charron from Cape Breton in the Boillard trade and the young forward has quickly made an impact with seven points in his first eight career games. Charron was a first round pick of the Eagles in June.

Saturday's meeting in Victoriaville will complete the season series versus the Tigres. Halifax picked up a 4-2, home-ice victory on October 15th at Scotiabank Centre. Owen Bresson was the first star in that game with 29 saves, while goals came from Liam Kilfoil, Oleg Kulebiakin, Caylen Blake and Shawn Carrier. The Tigres have a dynamic duo in the form of Russian import rookies Egor Shilov and Alexey Vlasov. Those two players have combined for 52 goals and 114 points this season. Despite the offensive prowess from those two rising stars, Victoriaville has not seen success as a team and is near the bottom of the pack in the QMJHL standings. They have 37 points which places them in seventh place in the Western Conference and 14th overall in the league, just three points away from falling out of a playoff spot.

The road trip concludes on Sunday afternoon in Sherbrooke in a rematch from a meeting last Friday in Halifax that saw the Mooseheads score an exciting 6-3 win at home. Carlos Handel put up four points against the Phoenix while Danny Walters scored twice in the victory. Sherbrooke sits one point behind the 12th place Mooseheads in the overall standings and they hold down the #6 seed in the Western Conference.

If the playoffs began today, these would be the first round matchups:

Eastern Conference

#1 Chicoutimi vs #8 Rimouski

#2 Moncton vs #7 Halifax

#3 Cape Breton vs #6 Quebec

#4 Newfoundland vs #5 Charlottetown

Western Conference

#1 Drummondville vs #8 Saint John (Sea Dogs would cross over)

#2 Blainville-Boisbriand vs #7 Victoriaville

#3 Shawinigan vs #6 Sherbrooke

#4 Rouyn-Noranda vs #5 Val d'Or

The two teams who remain out of the playoff picture are Gatineau (34 points) and Baie-Comeau (28 points).

The next home game for the Mooseheads is Wednesday, February 4th against the Newfoundland Regiment. Unlock $10 Upper Bowl tickets with by using the code 'PROMO'. Halifax will also host the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday, February 7th at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.