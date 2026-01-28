2026 Prospect of the Week - Jan Larys

Published on January 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The top prospect for Week 18 of the QMJHL regular season is Drummondville Voltigeurs goaltender, Jan Larys.

Born in Ostrava, Czechia, the goaltender was spectacular in both of his team's games last week, in Newfoundland and Halifax. Larys won both of his starts, extending his winning streak to four games.

On Thursday night, the Voltigeurs faced the Newfoundland Regiment for the first time at the Mary Brown's Centre, and Larys made sure the local fans would remember his performance. The 17-year-old goaltender stopped all 26 shots he faced to lead Drummondville to a 4-0 win. To earn his second shutout of the season, Larys had to stop all four of his opponents' power play opportunities. He was named the game's second star.

On Sunday afternoon, Larys and the Voltigeurs needed overtime to complete their comeback and defeat the Halifax Mooseheads by a score of 3-2. The rookie netminder gave up two goals in the first eight minutes of the game, but shut the door the rest of the way, making another 26 saves in the process. This time, Larys stopped all three of the Mooseheads' power play opportunities before being named the third star of the game.

The Voltigeurs goaltender is enjoying a very successful first season in the "Q". He currently has a 17-5-1-0 record, a 2.81 goals-against average (7th), a .909% save percentage (5th) and two shutouts (T-3rd). Larys is the highest-ranked QMJHL goaltender by the NHL Scouting Central, sitting fourth in North America on the midseason list.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.