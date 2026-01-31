Islanders Roll Past Drakkar, Set Sights on Sea Dogs Tonight

Published on January 31, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders put together one of their most dominant performances of the season on Friday night, earning a convincing 4-2 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to open a busy weekend at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Playing their first game back at home with a healthier lineup, the Islanders wasted no time taking control. Charlottetown dictated the pace from the opening faceoff, outshooting Baie-Comeau 19-5 in a dominant first period and building a 2-0 lead.

Ross Campbell opened the scoring midway through the frame, finishing off a strong Islanders shift with help from Marcus Kearsey and Alexis Beaulieu. Moments later, a big hit from Nikita Voyaga sent former Islander Kyle Powers flying into the boards sparking a rush the other way, with Owen Conrad burying his second goal in as many games to make it 2-0.

The Islanders kept their foot on the gas in the second period, and Anthony Flanagan took over the spotlight. The forward scored just 40 seconds into the frame and followed it up with another highlight-reel goal four minutes later, giving Charlottetown a commanding 4-0 lead.

Baie-Comeau got on the board with a power-play goal late in the period, but the Isles still carried a 4-1 advantage into the third.

Donald Hickey was sharp in his return to the crease, turning aside several quality chances, including a key breakaway save early in the third to preserve the three-goal cushion. While the Drakkar pulled within two late in the game, the Islanders shut things down defensively and skated away with the 4-2 win.

Charlottetown finished the night with a 39-23 edge in shots, with Flanagan earning first-star honours after his two-goal performance. Brady Peddle (one assist) and Nikita Voyaga rounded out the three stars following strong two-way efforts.

With the win, the Islanders grab another important two points as the Eastern Conference playoff race continues to tighten - and there's no time to rest.

Charlottetown is right back in action tonight at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Eastlink Centre. The Islanders enter the matchup riding momentum and, for the first time in weeks, boasting a healthy lineup with Dylan MacKinnon, Tyler Peddle, Ivan Ryabkin, and Hickey all back in the fold.

Depth scoring has also started to emerge, with Flanagan and Campbell finding the back of the net on Friday, and Conrad continuing his recent surge. Up front, Nathan Leek remains one of the league's most dangerous goal scorers, sitting fourth in the QMJHL with 33 goals on the season.

Saint John comes to Charlottetown looking to snap a four-game losing streak after a loss to Moncton, making tonight's matchup a dangerous one. The Sea Dogs are led offensively by 2025 first overall QMJHL Draft pick Alexis Joseph, who has 44 points on the season. Former Islander Jabez Seymour will also be in the lineup, returning to Charlottetown for the first time since being dealt during the holiday break.

The Isles have won 3 of the 5 meetings with the Sea Dogs this season and will look to keep the advantage in the season series tonight.

