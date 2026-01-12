Islanders Earn a Point in Shootout Loss to Gatineau

Published on January 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders picked up a valuable point on Sunday afternoon but fell just short, dropping a 4-3 decision in a shootout to the Gatineau Olympiques at the Eastlink Centre.

Charlottetown showed strong energy from the opening faceoff and carried much of the play throughout the afternoon, finishing the game with a 34-30 edge in shots and controlling long stretches, particularly in a dominant second period.

The Islanders struck first in the opening frame as defenceman Brady Peddle opened the scoring with a blast from the point, assisted by CJ Watroba and Spencer Thompson, who recorded his first QMJHL point. Gatineau responded later in the period to even the score at 1-1, which is where things stood after 20 minutes.

Charlottetown took control in the second period. Alexis Beaulieu gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead midway through the frame, finishing off a well-executed two-on-one with Matt Butler. The pair continued to build chemistry, with Beaulieu later setting up Butler for a highlight-reel finish to make it 3-1 late in the period. The Islanders poured 20 shots on net in the middle frame.

Through two periods, the Islanders held a commanding 3-1 lead and a 26-15 advantage in shots, while goaltender Jack Carter continued his strong start with the club, turning aside 14 of 15 shots through 40 minutes.

Gatineau pushed back in the third, scoring once on the power play to cut the deficit to one before eventually tying the game with 2:41 remaining. Despite several strong saves from Carter down the stretch and a late Islanders power play, regulation ended in a 3-3 tie.

Charlottetown opened overtime on a four-on-three power play and generated chances but couldn't find the winner. After five minutes of three-on-three hockey, the game moved to a shootout, where Gatineau eventually claimed the extra point.

Despite the result, it was a strong performance from the Islanders, who dictated much of the game and earned a point in a tightly contested matchup. Alexis Beaulieu was named the game's second star after recording a goal and an assist.

The Islanders will look to build off the positives from Sunday's effort as they continue their homestand and push forward in the latter half of the season.







