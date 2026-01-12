Maxime Coursol Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Maxime Coursol

Published on January 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is winger Maxime Coursol of the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

In three games, the 20-year-old from Mirabel, Quebec scored four goals and added four assists as the Foreurs went a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Wednesday night at home, Coursol assisted on a second period insurance marker before capping off the scoring with a third period tally as the Foreurs downed the powerful Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-1. The Foreurs' Assistant Captain also finished the evening with a +1 rating.

On Friday night, the Foreurs travelled up Route 117 for yet another battle with their foes in Rouyn-Noranda. Coursol registered a power play goal and an assist in regulation before helping set up the game-winner 33 seconds into overtime to cap off a 6-5 Val-d'Or triumph over the Huskies. For the fifth-year veteran, it was his fourth straight multi-point outing.

Coursol would extend that streak to five games on Saturday night at home. After first assisting on the opening marker just 18 seconds into the contest, then scoring the eventual game-winner in the second period, Coursol would tack on another goal, his 20th of the season, in the third period during the Foreurs 6-1 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes. For his efforts, Coursol was named the second star of the game.

Obtained from the Rimouski Océanic in the off-season, Coursol has already set a new personal best for points in a season with 56 in 35 games. His 11 power play goals place him in a tie for third in the league in that department.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







