FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 16

Published on January 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from January 5 to 11.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Maxime COURSOL | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-4G-4A, +3

Nathan BRISSON | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-2G-4A, +2

Nathan QUINN | Québec Remparts | 3GP-3G-3A, +7

DEFENSEMEN:

Cal UENS | Québec Remparts | 3GP-2G-4A, +8

Louis-Alex TREMBLAY | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-1G-4A, -2

GOALKEEPER:

Kyan LABBÉ | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2-0-0-0, .919%, 2.41







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

