NHL Central Scouting: 44 QMJHL Prospects Listed

Published on January 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - NHL Central Scouting unveiled its mid-term rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft on Monday night, and it features 44 players from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), including 22 forwards, 13 defensemen and 9 goaltenders.
Four players could be selected in the first round according to the NHL's North American rankings. They are Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (15th), Victoriaville Tigres forward Egor Shilov (17th), Québec Remparts forward Maddox Dagenais (18th), and Remparts defenseman Charlie Morrison (29th).
Moncton Wildcats blueliner Tommy Bleyl (35th) and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward Lars Steiner (61st) round out the highest-ranked QMJHL skaters.
Between the pipes, three QMJHL goaltenders cracked the Top 10 among North American netminders: Jan Larys of the Drummondville Voltigeurs (4th), William Lacelle of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (6th) and Danai Shaiikov of the Gatineau Olympiques (9th).
The Saint John Sea Dogs are the most well represented QMJHL team in the mid-term rankings with seven of their prospects listed, led by forward Olivers Murnieks, who comes in at 71st. The Victoriaville Tigres, Québec Remparts, Moncton Wildcats, Halifax Mooseheads and Gatineau Olympiques come next with four players listed each.
The 2026 NHL Draft will be held on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, NY.
Here are the QMJHL players in the NHL CS mid-term rankings:
15 | VILLENEUVE, Xavier - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - D
17 | SHILOV, Egor - VICTORIAVILLE - C
18 | DAGENAIS, Maddox - QUÉBEC - C
29 | MORRISON, Charlie - QUÉBEC - D
35 | BLEYL, Tommy - MONCTON - D
61 | STEINER, Lars - ROUYN-NORANDA - RW
66 | DOYLE, Eddy - HALIFAX - D
68 | KULEBYAKIN, Oleg - HALIFAX - LW
70 | LEFEBVRE, Liam - CHICOUTIMI - C
71 | MURNIEKS, Olivers - SAINT JOHN - C
81 | TOURNAS, Niko - MONCTON - RW
90 | CHUDZINSKI, Rian - MONCTON - RW
92 | TAILLEFER, Alexandre - QUÉBEC - D
95 | CHARTRAND, Cameron - SAINT JOHN - D
97 | ROUSSEAU, Thomas - SHERBROOKE - C
102 | OVCHAROV, Nikita - QUÉBEC - LW
108 | VLASOV, Aleksei - VICTORIAVILLE - LW
113 | DUMONT, Dylan - DRUMMONDVILLE - RW
116 | COSSETTE AYOTTE, Benjamin - VAL-D'OR - D
122 | LITALIEN, Romain - CAPE BRETON - RW
123 | BOURQUE, Louis-Félix - DRUMMONDVILLE - RW
129 | VOIAGA, Nikita - CHARLOTTETOWN - D
131 | MYLOSERDNYY, Michel - GATINEAU - D
140 | LEGOSTAEV, Peter - GATINEAU - RW
145 | HOULE, Florent - SHERBROOKE - RW
147 | WALTERS, Daniel - HALIFAX - C
153 | FORTIN, Alexis - VAL-D'OR - D
161 | ROZZI, Dylan - SAINT JOHN - LW
163 | YARED, William - SAINT JOHN - C
171 | LANGLOIS, Tristan - ROUYN-NORANDA - D
173 | RICARD, Émile - CHICOUTIMI - LW
174 | KORNEYEV, Korney - VICTORIAVILLE - RW
181 | MAGNUSSON, Carl-Otto - SAINT JOHN - D
186 | CYR, Simon-Xavier - GATINEAU - C
204 | DAMPHOUSSE, Bo - SAINT JOHN - D
GOALTENDERS
4 | LARYS, Jan - DRUMMONDVILLE - G
6 | LACELLE, William - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - G
9 | SHAIIKOV, Danai - GATINEAU - G
18 | KITCHENER, Dayton - RIMOUSKI - G
20 | GILLHAM-CIRKA, Nicolas - HALIFAX - G
27 | COURCHESNE, Rafaël - SAINT JOHN - G
30 | RAYMOND, Alexandre - ROUYN-NORANDA - G
31 | CATANZARITI, Anthony - VICTORIAVILLE - G
37 | WEINER, Jacoby - MONCTON - G
