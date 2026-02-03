Campbell Continues Souris Community Initiative for Third Consecutive Season

Published on February 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to highlight a special hometown initiative taking place Friday, February 6th at 7:00 PM, when the Isles host the Newfoundland Regiment at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Souris natives Ross Campbell (#15) and Dawson Sharkey (#81) will both be on the ice for a meaningful night that brings their hometown community together in Charlottetown.

"We're thrilled to see Ross and Dawson bringing their hometown of Souris to the Eastlink Centre. This initiative highlights the connection between our team and the Island communities that support us, and it's incredible to give young fans the opportunity to see players they look up to on the ice." - Jason MacLean, President of the Charlottetown Islanders

As part of the initiative, 200 tickets are being donated to the Souris community for the 3rd season in a row - 100 tickets to the Souris Minor Hockey Association and 100 tickets to Souris Regional School. The goal is simple: give young players and students from Souris the opportunity to experience a QMJHL game live and cheer on players who once stood in their shoes.

"The Souris Seahawks are incredibly excited to attend and support Ross for the third year in a row on Ross Campbell Night. Ross's generous donation means so much to our community, and it gives our young players and students an amazing opportunity to experience high-level hockey and cheer on a hometown hero. On top of that, the Seahawks have proudly purchased an additional 90 tickets, and we're extra excited to watch Ross and fellow Souris standout Dawson Sharkey of the Regiment battle it out on the ice. It's shaping up to be an unforgettable night for Souris." - Souris Minor Hockey Association

Campbell, an Assistant Captain with the Islanders, has long made giving back to his hometown a priority. This season, he is joined by fellow Souris native Dawson Sharkey, who will be representing the Newfoundland Regiment in Friday night's matchup.

"Growing up in Souris, I remember coming to Islanders games as a kid and dreaming about one day playing at this level. To now be able to share that experience with kids and students from my hometown, and give them the chance to see us live on the ice, is really special." - Ross Campbell, #15 for the Charlottetown Islanders

Both Campbell and Sharkey grew up playing minor hockey in Souris, dreaming of one day reaching the QMJHL. Now skating on opposite sides of the rink, their journeys serve as a powerful reminder of the talent and passion that comes from small Island communities.

"It's always a special feeling playing in PEI in front of family and friends and seeing all the support from Souris is amazing. It's a great feeling giving back to the community and seeing young fans at games that love the sport." - Dawson Sharkey, #81 for the Newfoundland Regiment.

The Charlottetown Islanders encourage fans to come out early, bring the noise, and help make Friday night a special experience for everyone in attendance.

Tickets are available online now for Friday's 7:00 PM puck drop at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.







