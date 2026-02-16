Moose Give Cats a Run for Their Money in Moncton

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads went into action in Moncton on Monday afternoon with a sour taste in their mouth following an 11-1 beatdown by the Wildcats in the Nova Scotia capital on Friday night. The Herd collectively vowed to put in a full effort in the rematch and they did just that, albeit in a 7-5 loss on the Heritage Day holiday at the Avenir Centre.

The Moose made Moncton work for everything they got and didn't get intimidated by the top ranked team in the QMJHL. Shawn Carrier was particularly effective with two goals and one assist against his former team in what was an all-out battle on the ice between the rivals. The game featured 17 penalties, seven unsportsmanlike misconducts and saw fighting majors to Danny Walters of the Herd and Rian Chudzinski of the Cats. Moncton's Tommy Bleyl was also given a match penalty for high sticking.

There was certainly no love lost between the teams and it was entertaining to watch for the more than 6,200 in attendance. Both teams scored twice on the power play while Moncton's two shorthanded goals proved to be the difference in the score in the final meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference foes.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Simon Binkley and Ryan Depatie before Carrier stunned the crowd with a shorthanded snipe of his own in the final minute of the opening 20 minutes. The goal was Carrier's 30th of the season and came against the club that traded him to Halifax in the summer of 2024. Unfortunately for the Moose, Chudzinski responded on that same power play just 24 seconds later - at the 19:47 mark - and it was 3-1 after the opening period.

There were plenty of fireworks early in the second period when Walters manhandled Chudzinski 2:51 into the frame to spark the visitors. Then came a high sticking major to Bleyl and the Mooseheads quickly cut the deficit to one goal with a strike from Captain Owen Phillips at the 4:15 mark. Then it was Carrier's second of the contest that pulled Halifax even on the scoreboard at 3-3 with the team still on the man advantage. However, Moncton quickly turned the tide with shorthanded goals 47 seconds apart from Utah Mammoth prospects Gabe Smith and Caleb Desnoyers, and the Wildcats came out of the five minute major with a 5-3 lead. The Moose wouldn't back down though and attempted to mount another comeback with a Connor MacPherson blast late in the period off a nice crossing feed by Jasu Mensonen.

Moncton took a 5-4 lead into the third period and the score stayed that was until there was just 6:13 remaining in regulation as Liam Bursaw added some insurance and Riley Sampson tacked on an empty net goal for a 7-4 lead. The Moose didn't quit on the fine effort and Oleg Kulebiakin got one more behind Jacoby Wiener before the final horn to make it a 7-5 final score.

The season series will finish a respectable 2-4-0-2 for the Mooseheads who can say they are responsible for two of the mere eight losses Moncton has suffered in regulation all season. The victory was the 12th in a row for the Cats.

Halifax played without forward Liam Kilfoil who was battling an illness, while Will Bent remains out with an upper body injury. The Mooseheads will fly to Gatineau this week where they will face the Olympiques on Thursday at 8pm AST. The Herd will then travel to Drummondville on Friday night and Rimouski on Sunday. The next home game for Halifax is coming up on Friday, February 27th at 7pm versus Saint John. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







