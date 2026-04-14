Marcus Kearsey Voted Island Oxygen Defensive Player of the Year by Fans

Published on April 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce that Captain Marcus Kearsey has been named the team's Island Oxygen Defensive Player of the Year, as voted by the fans.

Kearsey delivered a standout season from the blueline, recording 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points in 62 games. His 15 goals ranked tied for first among all QMJHL defensemen, highlighting his elite offensive impact from the back end.

Enjoying a career year in both goals and points, Kearsey consistently drove play and led the Islanders' defense with confidence and production. His ability to contribute offensively while anchoring the blueline made him a key piece of the team's success this season.

Congratulations to Marcus on an outstanding year and this well-deserved recognition.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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