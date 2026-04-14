Nathan Leek Takes Home Subaru's Offensive Player of the Year Award

Published on April 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to congratulate Nathan "Big Diesel" Leek on being named the team's Subaru Offensive Player of the Year, as voted by the fans.

Leek capped off a remarkable 20-year-old season by finishing among the QMJHL's elite offensive players. His 47 goals ranked 3rd in the league, while his 37 assists brought his season total to an impressive 84 points.

The Islanders forward also etched his name into the franchise record books, finishing 4th all-time for most goals in a single season. He sits just behind Josh Currie (49), David Laliberté (50), and Patrick Guay (55). Elite company that highlights the significance of his accomplishment.

Safe to say, it was an outstanding final season of junior hockey for Leek, whose consistency, scoring ability, and high energy made him a fan favourite all year long.

Leek now takes the next step in his hockey career as he heads to Ferris State University to join the Bulldogs at the NCAA Division I level.

The organization thanks Nathan for his contributions and wishes him continued success at the next level.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

Nathan Leek Takes Home Subaru's Offensive Player of the Year Award - Charlottetown Islanders

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