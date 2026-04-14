Victoriaville to Host the 2027 QMJHL Draft

Published on April 14, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Victoriaville, QC - The QMJHL announced earlier today, during a press conference, that the 2027 Draft presented by Fenplast will take place at the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville.

The event, scheduled for June 4 and 5, 2027, will return to the Bois-Francs capital for the first time since 2011. Coincidentally, the top prospects born in 2011 will be drafted next year.

"We are very pleased to hold this important event in Victoriaville, a solid junior hockey market. The Tigres organization, led in part by Director of Operations Martin Paquet, will successfully carry out this project in collaboration with the league. The in-person draft is an unforgettable moment for our prospects and their families," said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

"We are very proud to host the QMJHL Draft here in Victoriaville. This event fits perfectly within our performance cycle, especially since we hold two first-round picks and four second-round picks in 2027. It will certainly be very exciting for our fans," said Martin Paquet, Director of Operations for the Tigres.

"This also reflects our vision of organizing major events, as we did last year with the Winter Classic. We would like to thank the QMJHL and the City of Victoriaville for their confidence in this project," added Mr. Paquet.

"Hosting the QMJHL Draft in Victoriaville kicks off a series of exciting sports and economic announcements that we have been working on since the beginning of our term," said Victoriaville Mayor Vincent Bourassa. "The Victoriaville Tigres generate approximately $15 million in economic impact here. For the Draft itself, we're talking about roughly $1 million in economic spinoffs, in addition to being an extraordinary showcase for the entire region.

"Major investments are currently underway in the hotel sector, which will provide higher-quality accommodations and a wider range of services, with these projects set to be completed in time for the 2028 Jeux du Québec Finals. Hockey, and the Tigres, also represent a strong sense of belonging and pride here. From Jean Béliveau to Gilbert Perreault, Alexandre Daigle, Phillip Danault, and dozens of players who have passed through here, to Gabriel D'Aigle, who just signed his professional contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, hosting the draft and the QMJHL meetings means welcoming the future stars of our league and their families. It means writing another chapter in our history."

While awaiting the 2027 Draft presented by Fenplast in Victoriaville, we remind you that the 2026 event will take place on June 5 and 6 in Halifax.

The first round will be broadcast on Eastlink Community TV and TVA Sports on June 5.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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