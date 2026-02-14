Eagles Romp to Victory over Tigres

Published on February 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals 62 seconds apart early in the second period helped the Cape Breton Eagles to a 5-1 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres Friday night at Centre 200.

- Reece Peitzsche scored twice for the Eagles while Hugo Charron, Lucas Romeo, and Olivier Laverdière all added tallies for Cape Breton.

- Félix Hamel stopped 17 of 18 shots in the win, while Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 41 of 46 in the loss.

- Eagles defenseman Samuel Kupec left the game in the second period after taking a knee from Victoriaville's Arno Delisle. After a video review, Delisle was given a five minute major and a game misconduct. Kupec did not return to the game.

The teams traded power plays in the first fifteen minutes, with the Eagles generating substantial scoring chances during a Deryk Lemaire penalty. But the score remained even and the visitors struck first at even strength in the final minutes, a backhand pass from Korney Korneyev finding its way to Alexey Vlasov who beat Hamel for the opening goal.

The Eagles couldn't cash in on a Brayden Besner minor that carried over in the second period, but scored at even strength just nine seconds later as Aiden McCullough sprung Peitzsche through the neutral zone on a breakaway and he made no mistake beating D'Aigle. Just over a minute later, Rory Pilling won a faceoff back to Charron who zapped the eventual winning goal by D'Aigle.

The major penalty on Delsile carried over into the second period. Just as was the case with the Besner minor, the Tigres called off the Delsile penalty but were hit with an even strength goal by Peitzsche less than a minute later, as he tapped the puck after a rebound on a Romain Litalien shot. Romeo's goal came as he finished a passing play from Raoul Boilard, and in the final fifteen seconds Laverdière scored on a breakaway against his old team, tugging the Eagles crest following the goal.

The rematch goes tomorrow as the Eagles & Tigers meet for the final time this season! Tomorrow is Atlantic Superstore jersey night, as the Eagles will be wearing specifically designed jerseys by the winning fan from the CHL Jersey contest. Fans will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets to win one of the jerseys.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/Wy4Hg They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 7 shots

2. Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville) 41 saves on 46 shots

3. Aiden McCullough (Cape Breton) 1 assist, +3

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Adam Klaus (injury), Derek Andrews

Scratches For Victoriaville: Alexis Bourque (injury), Nathan Nadeau (suspension), Cohen Paquet (injury), Zakary Savoie (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 46-18 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Victoriaville Power Play: 0/1







