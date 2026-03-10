QMJHL Cup Moves to Shawinigan

Published on March 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Shawinigan, QC - The Shawinigan Cataractes and the QMJHL announced today during a press conference that the third stage of the QMJHL Cup will take place at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan from April 22 to 25.

Following stops in Dieppe, New Brunswick in October and Châteauguay in December, Shawinigan will now host this mini-tournament featuring 80 of the top prospects eligible for the upcoming QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast, scheduled for June 5 and 6 in Halifax. This third step had previously been held in Boisbriand.

"It is a privilege for our organization to host such a prestigious event, which will generate significant economic benefits for our region," said Steve Turcotte, Executive Director of the Cataractes. "We are confident that our fans will be thrilled to come and see the next stars of the QMJHL play."

"The Cataractes are the oldest franchise in the QMJHL and we are very happy to collaborate with them in presenting this event," said Martin Lavallée, QMJHL Cup coordinator and Assistant to the Commissioner. "Centre Gervais Auto is a benchmark venue in our league and is perfect for hosting this type of tournament. The QMJHL Cup is an exceptional showcase for our prospects born in 2010."

Scouts from the QMJHL Central Scouting (CSR) and from the league's 18 teams will be in attendance in Shawinigan.

The UQTR Hockey Research Laboratory, directed by Jean Lemoyne, will also be on site to conduct off-ice testing with the prospects.

The 80 players will be divided into four teams named Team Simon Benoit, Team Anthony Beauvillier, Team Frédérick Gaudreau and Team Samuel Girard, four former Cataractes stars who now play in the NHL.

The announcement of the 80 players selected by the CSR will be made this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our YouTube channel.







