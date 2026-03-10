2026 Prospect of the Week - Liam Lefebvre

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 24 of the QMJHL season was Chicoutimi Saguenéens right winger Liam Lefebvre.

In three games, all of which were blowout wins for the Sags, Lefebvre tallied five goals and three assists for a total of eight points, with a +6 differential.

On Thursday night, in a 7-0 win over the Gatineau Olympiques, Lefebvre scored two goals and added an assist with a +4 rating. After assisting on the Sags' fourth goal, scored by Nathan Lecompte, Lefebvre found the back of the net twice in the third period to make it 5-0 and 7-0.

On Saturday, he added a goal and two assists in a 14-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders. His assists came on the Saguenéens' second and ninth goals, and he scored his team's 12th goal at 11:24 of the third period.

Finally, on Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 197-pound power forward scored twice in a 10-0 win over the Victoriaville Tigres. After making it 3-0, he scored his 30th goal of the season to make it 6-0.

First in the overall standings, the Saguenéens have won their last five games by a combined score of 54-6! During that streak, Lefebvre has scored eight goals and three assists.

The rookie has 26 points in 20 games since being acquired from the Rimouski Océanic. He already has 15 goals with the Saguenéens, the same total he had in 34 games (29 points) with the Océanic.







