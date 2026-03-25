Islanders Announce Heal Wellness as Official Sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Playoffs

Published on March 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce a new partnership with Heal Wellness as an official sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Playoffs.

As the team gears up for an exciting postseason run, this partnership highlights a shared commitment to performance, community, and healthy living. Heal Wellness, a new and growing business on Prince Edward Island, brings a fresh focus on nutritious options and wellness to Islanders fans and players alike.

"It's quite exciting because the Islanders are a big team on the Island, and with us being a new business, it is great to have a partnership with people who support our business and customers who are fans of the team," said the Manager of Heal. "I think it's a great partnership that's very beneficial for the both of us. We promote a healthy lifestyle and it's great that we can offer a healthy alternative for players."

The partnership will be visible throughout the playoffs, with Heal Wellness playing a key role in enhancing the fan experience and supporting the team during its postseason journey.

"We're always looking to align with partners who reflect the values of our organization, and Heal Wellness is a perfect fit," said Taylor Stewart, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Charlottetown Islanders. "Their commitment to health, community, and growth mirrors what we're building here with our team and our fans. We're excited to welcome them as part of our playoff run."

Fans are encouraged to support Heal Wellness, located at 393 University Ave. in Charlottetown, as the Islanders push toward playoff success.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

Islanders Announce Heal Wellness as Official Sponsor of the 2026 QMJHL Playoffs - Charlottetown Islanders

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