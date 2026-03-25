Players of the Month Named for March 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Forward of the Month

Maxim Massé - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 9GP, 6G, 16A, 22Pts

With a lot to play for down the stretch, Maxim Massé truly saved the best of his regular season for last. The 19-year-old from Rimouski, Quebec went on an offensive tear during the final weeks of the campaign along with the rest of his Sagueneens teammates.

The fourth-year veteran recorded multiple points in five outings. The biggest highlight occurred on March 7th versus Charlottetown. Massé set a new personal benchmark with seven points while tying a league record with a +8 rating. He also produced three powerplay tallies during the month while his final goal of the regular season not only tied him with Justin Carbonneau for the league lead with 51, it was his eighth game winner of the year. Masse's impressive season was key to the Sags' finishing the season as the league's top offensive squad.

Besides propelling his club to its best regular season 20 years, Massé, a 2024 draft selection of the Anaheim Ducks, also finished atop the league scoring race with 102 points in 63 games. He also found himself among the leaders in powerplay goals, game winners, insurance markers and plus/minus.

Honorable Mention

Lars Steiner - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 8GP, 12G, 3A, 15Pts

Defenseman of the Month

Jordan Tourigny - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 8GP, 2G, 11A, 13Pts

There are few defensemen in junior with the savvy and experience of Jordan Tourigny. He has the numbers to prove it.

The Victoriaville native, who turned 21 in late February, capped off his regular season junior career in tremendous fashion, recording multiple points on four occasions during March. This included a three-assist outing against Charlottetown on the 7th and a one goal, three assist game versus Victoriaville the following afternoon. His first assist in the game against the Tigres was the 200th point of his QMJHL regular season career. It wasn't just his work offensively that was key to the Sags' strong finish, however. The fifth-year veteran did not finish with a negative +/- rating during any March contest.

Tourigny completes his final regular season in the 'Q' with 55 points in 57 games, tying him for fifth among all league blueliners. His next goal is to earn a second Gilles-Courteau Trophy to go with the one he captured as a rookie with the Shawinigan Cataractes in 2022.

Honorable Mention

Antoine St-Laurent - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 8GP, 2G, 8A, 10Pts

Rookie of the Month

Ivan Ryabkin - Charlottetown Islanders - 8GP, 7G, 13A, 20Pts

It took a while for Ivan Ryabkin to make his way to PEI, but he's since shown the Islanders faithful it was well worth the wait.

All the 18-year-old from Balakovu, Russia has done since his arrival in January is score in bunches and March was no exception. The month began with three consecutive four-point outings for the Carolina Hurricanes 2025 second rounder. He would post three more multi-point contests before the regular season was through. Two of his tallies came on the powerplay, to go along with a pair of game winners. The slick center was no slouch in the dot, either, winning over 64 % of the faceoffs he took. Ryabkin's creativity helped propel the Isles into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and home ice advantage in round one of the postseason.

Ryabkin started this season with the Chicago Wolves, in the AHL, before joining the Islanders in January. He completes the regular campaign with a sensational 42 points in just 20 games - a 134-point pace if projected over a full season!

Honorable Mention

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 9GP, 2G, 11A, 13Pts

Goaltender of the Month

Rudy Guimond - Moncton Wildcats - 7-0-0-0, 1,34 GAA, .946 Sv%

What you are about to read is not a typo. Through 66 career regular season games, Rudy Guimond will go down as never having lost back-to-back contests in regulation. And he completes March with a seven-game win streak, which is "only" his fourth longest during his time in the 'Q'.

The 20-year-old from Montreal allowed two goals or fewer during six March outings. His single-game save percentage never dipped below .929%. Ironically, the one game in which he gave up a three-spot was his most impressive outing of the month; a 41-save performance in Newfoundland on the 15th. He even managed to pick up a win in relief, stopping all 12 shots he faced in a victory over Cape Breton on the 12th. His final regular season victory, against Charlottetown on the 21st, delivered the Wildcats its second straight Jean-Rougeau Trophy as regular season champions.

Guimond finishes the season leading the league in wins (40), GAA (2.27) and save percentage (.922%). He also sets a new league record for lowest career regular season GAA at 2.14. Next stop is the postseason, where Guimond aims to deliver back-to-back championships to the Wildcats faithful.

Honorable Mention

Kyan Labbé - Sherbrooke Phoenix - 4-1-0-0, 1,80 GAA, .947 Sv%, 1SO







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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