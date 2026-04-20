Armada-Wildcats Schedule Set

Published on April 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Following the announcement a few days ago of the schedule for the Huskies-Saguenéens series, here is the schedule for the other semi-final of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs, presented by Proxi, between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Moncton Wildcats.

The series kicks off Thursday in Moncton.

1 Jeu/Thu 2026-04-23 19h/7pm Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton

2 Sam/Sat 2026-04-25 19h/7pm Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton

3 Lun/Mon 2026-04-27 19h/7pm Moncton Blainville-Boisbriand

4 Mar/Tue 2026-04-28 19h/7pm Moncton Blainville-Boisbriand

5 Ven/Fri* 2026-05-01 19h/7pm Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton

6 Dim/Sun* 2026-05-03 15h/3pm Moncton Blainville-Boisbriand

7 Mar/Tue* 2026-05-05 19h/7pm Blainville-Boisbriand Moncton

*if necessary

In the regular season, the Wildcats finished in first place with 104 points, 18 more than the Armada, who finished fourth.

The Wildcats swept the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first round, before doing the same to the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the second.

The Armada also swept the Victoriaville Tigres in the first round, before defeating the Newfoundland Regiment in six games.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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