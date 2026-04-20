Maxim Massé Named Most Valuable Player

Published on April 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens has been awarded the Michel-Brière Trophy as the Most Valuable Player for the 2025-2026 season.

Watch HERE how Massé found out he was named MVP!

In his fourth season in the QMJHL, Massé captured the first scoring title of his career with 102 points in 63 games, six more than Philippe Veilleux of the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

His 51 goals also led the league, tied with Justin Carbonneau of the Armada, who earned the Mario-Lemieux Trophy as the league's top goal scorer after playing three fewer games than Massé.

His +62 rating ranked second in the league, as did his 16 power-play goals and 8 game-winning goals.

Massé, who helped the Saguenéens finish second overall in the standings, was selected in the third round by the Anaheim Ducks in 2024.

Francis Paré was the last Saguenéens player to win the Michel-Brière Trophy, back in 2007-2008. - For interview requests with Maxim Massé, please contact Mathieu Lajeunesse at 514-654-9414 or at mathieu.lajeunesse@sagueneens.com before noon on Tuesday. - Finalists

Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats

Despite missing 19 games at the start of the season due to a wrist injury, Desnoyers finished tied for 11th in QMJHL scoring with 78 points (22-56) in 45 games. Among all players who appeared in more than 20 games this season, his 1.73 points-per-game average was the highest. To put that into perspective, had he played 64 games, he could have finished with 111 points. Desnoyers was a key contributor to the Wildcats' second consecutive regular season title.

Thomas Verdon, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Verdon's 95 points ranked third in the QMJHL, while his 59 assists placed him second. He collected 36 power-play points (3rd) and led the league with 10 game-winning goals, helping the Huskies capture the Western Conference title in surprising fashion. The 20-year-old veteran also excelled in the faceoff circle with a 58.8% success rate.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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