Sea Dogs Acquire Three Draft Picks from Val-d'Or for Héroux

Published on June 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired a 2027 first-round pick (Chicoutimi) and two 2028 second-round picks from the Val-d'Or Foreurs in exchange for forward Nolann Héroux, the team announced Thursday.

"Nolann is a good player, and he was looking for a greater opportunity. We wanted to accommodate him in that," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "For us, this transaction was about maximizing value for the future. Chicoutimi's first-round pick in 2027 was a critical asset, and adding two second-round picks gives us significant flexibility moving forward. Turning one player into three high-value assets puts us in a strong position moving forward."

Héroux, 17, was a first-round pick of the Sea Dogs in the 2025 QMJHL Draft and played 39 games during the 2025-26 season, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists). Originally from Montreal, Que., Héroux also recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 26 games with the Saint-Eustache Vikings of the Quebec Under-18 AAA Hockey League.

Following the trade, Saint John now owns three first-round selections in the 2027 QMJHL Draft; their own as well as the picks originally belonging to Chicoutimi and Rimouski.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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