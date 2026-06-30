Sea Dogs Select Čančík, Ozogany, Svensk in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs made three selections in the 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Czech forward Matyáš Čančík was the team's first selection, 14th overall. The five-foot-nine, 172-pound winger recorded 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 23 games with Bílí Tygři Liberec's U17 team and added eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 12 games with the club's U20 team. Čančík also represented Czechia at the 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, N.S., where he recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in four games.

With their second pick in the first round, 44th overall, the Sea Dogs selected Slovak forward Oliver Ozogany. The six-foot-three, 190-pound left winger spent this past season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League, recording 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 56 games. Ozogany also represented Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship as a 16-year-old, recording one point in five games.

Finnish defenceman and Los Angeles Kings prospect Vertti Svensk was the Sea Dogs' second-round selection, 66th overall. The six-foot-one, 168-pound defenceman recorded 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 33 games with SaiPa's U20 team. The 18-year-old also appeared in 18 games with SaiPa of Liiga, Finland's top professional league. Svensk was selected by the Kings in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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