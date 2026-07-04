Top 2027 NHL Draft Prospect Jamie Glance Signs with Sea Dogs

Published on July 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed forward Jamie Glance to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced Saturday.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jamie to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Jamie is an offensive weapon. He is a pure goal-scorer. He will be a great addition to our team and elevate others around him. He wants to win in Saint John, and after completing two years with the NTDP, this is the natural next step for him."

Glance joins the Sea Dogs following the completion of his two-year commitment with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, where he led the U.S. National Under-18 Team in scoring with 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 62 games during the 2025-26 season. He has also been selected to participate in USA Hockey's National Junior Evaluation Camp and the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase in July.

"I'm excited to join the Sea Dogs," said Glance. "I want to play a big part in their journey to win another championship. I can't wait to get started."

Glance represented the United States at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in five games. The five-foot-11, 185-pound forward from Stratham, N.H., is committed to Boston University and enters the 2026-27 season as one of the top American prospects eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining the NTDP, Glance played at Mount St. Charles Academy, recording 188 points (98 goals, 90 assists) in 115 games over two seasons. He was selected 95th overall by the Sea Dogs in the sixth round of the 2024 QMJHL Draft.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 4, 2026

Top 2027 NHL Draft Prospect Jamie Glance Signs with Sea Dogs - Saint John Sea Dogs

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