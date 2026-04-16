QMJHL Announces the Winners of Eight Trophies

Published on April 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - After announcing the finalists yesterday, the QMJHL is proud to unveil today the winners of eight individual trophies. "And the Golden Puck goes to..."

David-Desharnais Trophy, Most gentlemanly player while being effective

Winner: Alex Huang, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

In his third QMJHL season, all with the Saguenéens, Huang raised his personal best from 40 to 70 points, finishing second among Q defensemen in scoring. His 11 goals and 59 assists were also career highs. Huang also ranked second among his peers with a +58 rating and 32 power-play points. Used in all situations, the Nashville Predators prospect was penalized for just 14 minutes this season.

Finalists: Samuel Beauchemin, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, and Philippe Veilleux, Val-d'Or Foreurs

Guy-Carbonneau Trophy, Best defensive forward

Winner: Gabe Smith, Moncton Wildcats

This was a breakout year for Smith, who improved his personal best from 39 to 77 points, ranking third among the high-powered Wildcats. Of his 34 goals, 18 came on the power play, a league-high. Smith was frequently matched against top opposing players and used his imposing 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to disrupt opponents. He also scored two shorthanded goals and was the Wildcats' most-used center in the faceoff circle (1,170), where he posted a 58.9% success rate.

Finalists: Thomas Desruisseaux, Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and Thomas Verdon, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Kevin-Lowe Trophy, Best defensive defenseman

Winner: Félix Plamondon, Shawinigan Cataractes

Plamondon has developed steadily over four years, becoming a reliable presence on the Cataractes' blue line. Along the way, he increased his point totals from 15 to 21 to 32 over the last three seasons. Of his 32 points this season, 29 came at even strength. He also posted a +46 rating, by far the best in Shawinigan, ahead of Chad Lygistakos' +31. Without flash, Plamondon has become head coach Daniel Renaud's go-to player to shut down the opposition's top forwards.

Finalists: Peteris Bulans, Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and Adam Fortier-Gendron, Moncton Wildcats

Maurice-Filion Trophy, General Manager of the Year

Winner: Yanick Jean, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Jean and the Saguenéens had high expectations for 2025-2026, a season they began building during the 2022 and 2023 drafts. Jean made a key move last summer by selecting Maxim Schäfer in the CHL Import Draft. Then, during the holiday period, he made several impactful acquisitions: Tomas Lavoie, Alexis Bernier, and Jordan Tourigny on defense; Lucas Beckman in goal; as well as Liam Lefebvre and Mavrick Lachance up front. The Saguenéens were a dominant force in the second half of the season but finished just one point behind Moncton atop the overall standings.

Finalists: Gordie Dwyer, Newfoundland Regiment, and Taylor MacDougall, Moncton Wildcats

Michael-Bossy Trophy, Top professional prospect

Winner: Maddox Dagenais, Québec Remparts

After missing 21 games due to injury in his rookie season, Dagenais truly broke out this year with 62 points in as many games, ranking 34th in QMJHL scoring. The Remparts' second-leading scorer, he led his team with 10 goals and 25 power-play points. His 273 shots ranked fourth in the league. Dagenais should be a first-round NHL pick in June.

Finalists: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton Wildcats, and Egor Shilov, Victoriaville Tigres

Michel-Bergeron Trophy, Offensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Egor Shilov, Victoriaville Tigres

Shilov led all rookies and finished seventh in QMJHL scoring with 82 points in 63 games. Among first-year players, he ranked second with 32 goals and third with 31 power-play points, while also winning 54.8% of his faceoffs. Shilov is considered a potential first-round pick at the next NHL Draft.

Finalists: Alexis Joseph, Saint John Sea Dogs, and Alexey Vlasov, Victoriaville Tigres

Paul-Dumont Trophy, Personality of the Year

Winner: Glenn Stanford, Newfoundland Regiment

If the Regiment's inaugural season was a success, it is in large part due to its president, Glenn Stanford. With extensive knowledge of the St. John's market and hockey overall- having worked in the AHL and ECHL- Stanford and his team led the Regiment to a QMJHL record for a first season, averaging 5,233 fans per game. On the ice, the team finished third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall. There is a real QMJHL buzz in St. John's, and Glenn Stanford is at the heart of it.

Finalists: Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats, and Alexis Joseph, Saint John Sea Dogs

Raymond-Lagacé Trophy, Defensive Rookie of the Year

Winner: Tommy Bleyl, Moncton Wildcats

Bleyl finished second among league rookies with 81 points in 63 games, setting a QMJHL record for a rookie defenseman. The previous mark of 77 was held by Gaston Therrien and had stood for 48 years. His 68 assists led the league. Among defensemen, Bleyl outpaced his closest competitor, Alex Huang, by 11 points. After helping the Wildcats win a second consecutive regular-season championship, he will be eligible for the NHL Draft in June. Many experts see him as a potential first-round pick.

Finalists: Jan Larys, Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Malik L'Italien, Halifax Mooseheads







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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