QMJHL Pays Tribute to Robert K. Irving

Published on May 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - It is with great sadness that the QMJHL learned this morning the passing of Robert K. Irving, owner of the Moncton Wildcats and a foundational builder of the renowned organization, only two days after the conclusion of the 2026 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final.

"The departure of Robert Irving is extremely sad. He was a pillar and a builder within the QMJHL. There are so many moments to remember from his career. What I remember above all is his passion for the players and his team. He took incredible care of them, encouraging and supporting them to make their years in Moncton nothing short of memorable. He could always be counted on for all the discussions at the league level, and always with a clear position. Thank you Robert", said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

Mr. Irving's career was nothing short of remarkable. He was recognized as a pillar of his community in countless ways, particularly through hockey and numerous philanthropic activities.

Robert K. Irving, co-CEO of J.D. Irving and president of Cavendish Farms, is first and foremost known to the QMJHL family as the visionary owner of the Wildcats since 1996.

Under his leadership, the team became one of the most popular and successful franchises in the QMJHL. Mr. Irving invested heavily in the development of the franchise, but especially in the player experience while also supporting numerous community initiatives connected to hockey. His countless philanthropic contributions to the region (hospitals, youth initiatives, etc.) have been significant.

In 1996, Robert Irving purchased the Moncton Alpines franchise (founded in 1995) and renamed the team the "Wildcats."

From that point on, he became the team's president and quickly transformed the organization into a true local institution. His initial investments included improvements to the team (new uniforms, logo and recruitment efforts), as well as a lasting partnership with the City of Moncton.

That support continued with the move in 2018 to the new Avenir Centre in Moncton (8,800 seats), built in collaboration with the City and which became the Wildcats' new home.

During his tenure, Moncton won three QMJHL championships (2006, 2010 and 2025), while also reaching the league finals in 2004 and 2026.

The team captured its first title in 2006. The Wildcats also reached the Memorial Cup championship final that same year as the team hosted the prestigious tournament. The most recent championship, in 2025, followed a historic regular season (53 wins), and confirmed the extent of the organization's drive to win under Robert Irving.

Over the years, the Wildcats earned a reputation as one of the QMJHL's most successful and dynamic franchises. His role went far beyond ownership: Mr. Irving was actively involved in major hockey decisions, including the hiring of general managers and head coaches, most recently Taylor MacDougall and Gardiner MacDougall (2024).

The Wildcats place a strong emphasis on player development and community engagement. Each season, the organization hosts summer camps and hockey clinics for young players. It established youth programs such as Wild Willie's Kids Club, which hosts kids at games and gives them an opportunity to meet the players.

Mr. Irving and his group fund hockey scholarships and support regional minor hockey leagues. For example, J.D. Irving and the Wildcats have donated nearly $1 million to various youth hockey programs since 2011 (foundations, tournaments, equipment, etc.).

This ongoing commitment is reflected through the club's participation in charity tournaments and school activities where players regularly visit schools and hospitals. Thanks to these initiatives, the team boasts a stellar reputation and a growing base of young fans.

Mr. Irving also supported initiatives aimed at making games accessible to families. His implicit motto was to "bring the community closer" to junior hockey, ensuring the players enjoyed tremendous fan support. He turned every victory into a celebration.

The importance of the team to Moncton was evident in 2006, when under his leadership, the city hosted the Memorial Cup, where the Wildcats eventually fell to Québec in the final.

The 2006 Memorial Cup tournament put Moncton on the national hockey map and generated tremendous community pride.

Mr. Irving served as chair of fundraising campaigns for the Moncton Hospital (Healthy Returns, Extraordinary Care, etc.) and made significant donations (for example, $1 million to the Moncton Food Bank). All of this strengthened the Wildcats' role as a force within the community.

In addition to his three championships and a multitude of winning seasons, Mr. Irving supported the development of star players such as Brad Marchand, Keith Yandle, Corey Crawford, Phillip Danault, David Savard, François Beauchemin, Johnny Oduya, Ivan Barbashev and Conor Garland, all of whom were or are active NHL players.

Mr. Irving was often referred to as "the boss," the man who kept the franchise thriving by attracting top talent.

Outside of hockey, Robert Irving held senior leadership roles within the Irving empire. Since 1992, he served as co-CEO of J.D. Irving Limited, overseeing divisions including transportation (Midland Transport, Midland Courier), pulp and paper, and consumer products. He was also President of Cavendish Farms.

He received numerous recognitions for his work: Member of the Order of New Brunswick (2024), inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame (2014), recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Award (2014, 2020), and recipient of the Youth Promotion Award (2011). These distinctions underline his stature as a community leader.

The QMJHL offers its sincere condolences to Mr. Irving's family and all the Moncton Wildcats' family.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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