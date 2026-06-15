Sea Dogs Hire Guy Girouard as Assistant Coach

Published on June 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Guy Girouard as an assistant coach, the team announced Monday.

"Guy has worked alongside Jim for a long time and has been an important part of the success they've had together," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Their experience working together will allow them to hit the ground running here in Saint John. As a former professional defenceman, Guy has done exceptional work developing defencemen over the years. He has helped many players move on to professional hockey and reach their potential. We are excited to welcome Guy to the Sea Dogs. He will have a tremendous impact on our players and organization as we pursue our next championship."

Girouard brings extensive QMJHL experience to Saint John, having spent the past 10 seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders as associate coach alongside new Sea Dogs head coach Jim Hulton. Before joining the Islanders, Girouard spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Ottawa men's hockey program and five seasons as a head coach with the Canadian International Hockey Academy.

"I look forward to getting going and I am extremely fortunate for the opportunity to work towards a championship with such a storied franchise," said Girouard. "My friendship with Jim runs deep and I look forward to continuing our journey together in Saint John."

In addition to coaching, Girouard had a successful 17-year playing career in the OHL, CIS, the Central Hockey League, and in Germany.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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