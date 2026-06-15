Charlottetown Islanders Name Scott Harris President & General Manager, Kevin Hill Assistant General Manager & Head Scout

Published on June 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Harris as President & General Manager and Kevin Hill as Assistant General Manager & Head Scout.

The appointments come on the heels of a successful 2026 QMJHL Draft, where Harris and Hill worked closely together to lead the Islanders' draft strategy and selection process.

Harris brings more than 16 years of NHL experience to Charlottetown. He began his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a professional video scout, spending nine seasons with the organization before moving on to become Director of Amateur Scouting for the New Jersey Devils. Most recently, Harris served as Director of Scouting for the Colorado Avalanche for two seasons.

Hill enters his new role after serving as the Islanders' Head Scout and being a key member of the organization's scouting department since 2021. Beginning as a regional scout, Hill was later promoted to Quebec Head Scout following the passing of longtime scout Al Cusson. Prior to joining the Islanders, Hill spent five seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs as an amateur scout before serving as Quebec Head Scout for the Saint John Sea Dogs from 2017 to 2020.

"Scott and Kevin have already demonstrated tremendous leadership and vision through the work they accomplished together during the 2026 QMJHL Draft," said Board Chair Dave Trainor. "Scott's extensive NHL experience and proven track record in player evaluation make him an outstanding choice to lead our hockey operations. Kevin has earned this opportunity through years of hard work and dedication to our organization, and we're excited to see him continue to grow in this expanded role. Scott is excited to work alongside Jason MacLean and the rest of our Islanders staff as we continue building a championship-calibre organization."

The Charlottetown Islanders congratulate Scott and Kevin on their appointments and look forward to the future under their leadership.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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