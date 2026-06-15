Jim Hulton Named 13th Head Coach in Sea Dogs History

Published on June 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have named Jim Hulton the 13th head coach in franchise history, the team announced Monday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Jim and I entered the QMJHL in the same season, and over the years we've had a front-row seat to the work ethic and competitiveness of his teams. Year after year, his teams compete hard and his players exceed expectations. He is demanding and prepares young men for what it takes to play professional hockey through a culture built on accountability."

"Beyond his experience, Jim is a true professional and a great person," added Georgie. "He shares our vision for the future of the Sea Dogs, and he wants to win just as badly as all of us do. We're excited to welcome Jim and his family to Saint John and begin this next chapter together."

Hulton joins the Sea Dogs with more than 30 years of coaching experience, including two seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL's Florida Panthers from 2008 to 2010. Originally from Kingston, Ont., Hulton spent the last 11 seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders, compiling a 426-356 record. He has coached in the final four three times and in the QMJHL finals once in 2022.

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A two-time QMJHL coach of the year and recipient of the CHL's Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award in 2022, Hulton ranks 14th all-time in QMJHL history with 380 regular-season wins. He is the fifth-fastest coach to reach 300 wins in the QMJHL, accomplishing the feat in 513 games.

On the international stage, Hulton has been part of Canada's national junior team coaching staff at three IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships (2004, 2005 and 2019), winning a silver medal in 2004 and a gold medal in 2005.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

Jim Hulton Named 13th Head Coach in Sea Dogs History - Saint John Sea Dogs

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