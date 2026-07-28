Minella Named to USA's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

Published on July 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Cam Minella will have the honour of representing the United States this summer at the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for Aug. 3-9 at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton.

The young blueliner - who will not celebrate his 17th birthday until August 29th - was among the 23 players named to the USA Hockey roster on Monday evening which consists of 13 forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders. He cracked the squad after USA Hockey held a 36-player selection camp at TRIA Rink in Saint Paul, Minnesota last week.

Minella is set to enter his second season in the QMJHL with the Mooseheads and is coming off a solid rookie season that saw the Darien, CT native score nine points on three goals and six assists. He was selected by the Herd in the second round, 21st overall, in the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft.

The Americans will be looking to successfully defend their 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup title after they defeated Sweden in last year's championship final. The U.S. Under-18 Men's Select Team will play preliminary games against Group B opponents Czechia, Finland and Germany. Group A consists of Canada, Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

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