Wildcats a Finalist to Host 2028 Memorial Cup

Published on July 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Yesterday, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced that the Moncton Wildcats were selected as one of two finalist clubs in the bid to host the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

Moncton and Québec were selected by the 2028 Memorial Cup Site Selection Committee, an independent panel of five individuals with extensive experience across the sports landscape. As the first step in the process, the committee reviewed submissions from QMJHL clubs that declared their intent to bid before identifying the two finalist clubs that would advance.

"The Moncton Wildcats are thrilled to be named a finalist to host the 2028 Memorial Cup. We look forward to presenting our vision of this major event to the selection committee. We know we have the fans, sponsors, hockey organization, and community support both in the Greater Moncton area and the province to host another successful national championship," said R.J. Irving, President of the Moncton Wildcats. "We also have state-of-the-art facilities and an established standard of winning on the ice. With additional events planned in the community to complement the on-ice competition, Moncton will be the place everyone will want to be in May 2028."

Both Moncton and Québec will now be invited to submit formal written bids, before delivering bid presentations and hosting site visits. The committee will evaluate each bid across four categories: Business Operations; Local Atmosphere, Events & Community Engagement; Event Logistics; and Hockey Operations, before determining the host of the 2028 tournament. The 2028 host city is expected to be announced by the end of October.

"When New Brunswick comes together to host major events, we create unforgettable experiences for athletes, fans, volunteers, and everyone who comes out to visit," said Premier Susan Holt. "That's why we're so excited to support the Moncton Wildcats' bid. Hosting the Memorial Cup would be a chance to show the entire country what New Brunswick is all about."

Moncton proudly hosted the tournament in 2006 as well as the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the 2018 UFC Fight Night, the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, and major concerts including U2, The Rolling Stones, and the Eagles.

"Moncton is a hockey town and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Moncton Wildcats in their bid to host the Memorial Cup," says Moncton Mayor Shawn Crossman. "We have an outstanding venue in the Avenir Centre, incredible fans, an exceptional team, and an entire community ready to welcome hockey fans from across the country to our city. Moncton has built a reputation for successfully hosting national and international sporting events, and we believe the 2028 Memorial Cup would be a tremendous addition to that legacy."

"My father was proud to host the Memorial Cup in 2006 and our team, city, and province organized an unforgettable event," said R.J. Irving. "With even more experience hosting CHL and international events, we'd be honoured to host the 2028 Memorial Cup and continue my father's dream of winning the Memorial Cup."







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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